Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 247,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,518 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure worth $9,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at about $186,000. 37.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AY opened at $37.63 on Friday. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a twelve month low of $20.58 and a twelve month high of $48.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.23 and its 200 day moving average is $35.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 63.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.76.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.63). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 6.37%. Equities research analysts predict that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 275.41%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.40.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 28 assets comprising 1,591 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

