ams AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ams AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMSSY. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of AMS in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AMS in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AMS in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AMS in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of AMSSY traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $10.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.61. AMS has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $13.91.

ams AG provides sensor solutions worldwide. The company operates through Consumer, Non-Consumer, and Foundry segments. It offers 3D, audio, CMOS image, light, medical and health, position, power management, temperature, and smart light management sensors; wireless sensor nodes; sensor interfaces; and analog and mixed signal application specific integrated circuit solutions for the automotive, industry, medical, and smart building.

