Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) Now Covered by Maxim Group

Research analysts at Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 95.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amryt Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.40.

AMYT stock opened at $13.83 on Wednesday. Amryt Pharma has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $15.50. The company has a market capitalization of $496.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new stake in Amryt Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $28,178,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amryt Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $5,700,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Amryt Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $2,832,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amryt Pharma by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,416,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,057,000 after buying an additional 651,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amryt Pharma in the third quarter worth $858,000. Institutional investors own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

Amryt Pharma Company Profile

Amryt Pharma plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.

