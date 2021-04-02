Ampleforth Tops One Day Volume of $6.72 Million (AMPL)

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 2nd. Ampleforth has a market capitalization of $225.64 million and $6.72 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ampleforth coin can now be purchased for about $1.05 or 0.00001747 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ampleforth has traded 27.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.03 or 0.00051763 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00020300 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 1,175.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00005223 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $397.01 or 0.00662191 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00069789 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00028614 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Ampleforth Coin Profile

Ampleforth is a coin. Its launch date was February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 332,252,966 coins and its circulating supply is 215,398,026 coins. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/# . The official website for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds. For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples. Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses. “

