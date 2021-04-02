Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $97.12 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) will announce sales of $97.12 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $91.50 million to $101.70 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $84.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $417.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $413.80 million to $422.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $469.24 million, with estimates ranging from $442.10 million to $500.05 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Amphastar Pharmaceuticals.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 5.50%.

A number of analysts have commented on AMPH shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

AMPH stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.09. 176,793 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,963. The company has a market cap of $858.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.21 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $22.69.

In related news, CEO Jack Y. Zhang sold 25,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.89, for a total value of $483,017.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,246,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,445,603.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 4,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $80,763.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,304 shares in the company, valued at $1,623,335.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 166,055 shares of company stock valued at $3,113,550. Company insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 19,564 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,144,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,669,000 after purchasing an additional 240,777 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,225,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,873,000 after purchasing an additional 485,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. 55.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

