AmonD (AMON) Price Up 114.7% This Week

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded 23.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. In the last week, AmonD has traded up 114.7% against the U.S. dollar. AmonD has a total market cap of $4.04 million and approximately $205,595.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AmonD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AmonD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.62 or 0.00066883 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.57 or 0.00293017 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00006870 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $455.37 or 0.00768765 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.44 or 0.00090226 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00029179 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00010074 BTC.

About AmonD

AmonD’s genesis date was August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 786,128,732 coins. The official website for AmonD is www.amond.cc . AmonD’s official message board is medium.com/amondofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

AmonD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AmonD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AmonD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AmonD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AmonD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.