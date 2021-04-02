Amine Khechfe Sells 11,669 Shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Stock

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) insider Amine Khechfe sold 11,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,333,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Stamps.com stock opened at $204.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.33. Stamps.com Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.66 and a 1 year high of $325.13.

Get Stamps.com alerts:

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $1.51. The business had revenue of $205.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.44 million. Stamps.com had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 21.50%. Equities analysts expect that Stamps.com Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STMP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Stamps.com during the fourth quarter worth about $39,335,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Stamps.com by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 272,250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,413,000 after purchasing an additional 171,261 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Stamps.com in the 4th quarter worth about $29,967,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Stamps.com by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,820,437 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $553,343,000 after purchasing an additional 139,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simcoe Capital Management LLC grew its position in Stamps.com by 3,784.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 86,240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,779,000 after purchasing an additional 84,020 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates through Stamps.com and MetaPack segments. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, ShipEngine, ShipStation, ShipWorks, and ShippingEasy brands.

See Also: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Stamps.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stamps.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.