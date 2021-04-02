Amine Khechfe Sells 11,669 Shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Stock

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) insider Amine Khechfe sold 11,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,333,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of Stamps.com stock opened at $204.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.33. Stamps.com Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.66 and a 1 year high of $325.13.
Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $1.51. The business had revenue of $205.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.44 million. Stamps.com had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 21.50%. Equities analysts expect that Stamps.com Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.
About Stamps.com
Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates through Stamps.com and MetaPack segments. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, ShipEngine, ShipStation, ShipWorks, and ShippingEasy brands.
