AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Acquired by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $6,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABC. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 126.2% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

NYSE:ABC opened at $116.89 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $80.00 and a 12-month high of $120.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.28.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.24. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 65.93% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $52.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total transaction of $701,558.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,441,659.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 16,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $1,739,898.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,030,416.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,141 shares of company stock valued at $6,848,609 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded AmerisourceBergen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Argus lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded AmerisourceBergen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. AmerisourceBergen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.67.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Read More: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.