American International Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,553 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Rogers were worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Rogers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rogers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rogers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new stake in Rogers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Garrison Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rogers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Rogers from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Rogers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

In related news, CEO Bruce D. Hoechner sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.38, for a total value of $1,248,746.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,266 shares in the company, valued at $17,942,057.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Bruce D. Hoechner sold 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total value of $1,037,244.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,509,018.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,730,494. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ROG stock opened at $192.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $186.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.55. Rogers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.82 and a fifty-two week high of $199.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 4.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 621.50 and a beta of 1.82.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The electronics maker reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. Rogers had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $210.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.80 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Rogers Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

