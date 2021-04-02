American International Group Inc. Sells 549 Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,047 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Integer were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITGR. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integer during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Integer by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integer during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integer during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Integer during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ITGR stock opened at $90.88 on Friday. Integer Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $50.72 and a 12 month high of $96.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 41.31 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.66.
In other news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 2,100 shares of Integer stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $199,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,098.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Integer Company Profile
Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.
