American International Group Inc. Sells 549 Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,047 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Integer were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITGR. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integer during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Integer by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integer during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integer during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Integer during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITGR stock opened at $90.88 on Friday. Integer Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $50.72 and a 12 month high of $96.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 41.31 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.66.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Integer had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $268.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 2,100 shares of Integer stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $199,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,098.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

