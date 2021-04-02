American International Group Inc. Sells 363 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,920 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.05% of MicroStrategy worth $1,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 361.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,908 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,516,000 after buying an additional 111,964 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,647,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 29.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,835 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,346,000 after buying an additional 21,900 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 392.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,135 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 38,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,322 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,112,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $803.61, for a total transaction of $924,151.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,151.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $704.93, for a total transaction of $7,049,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,052,824.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,560 shares of company stock valued at $26,827,826 over the last three months. Insiders own 26.88% of the company’s stock.

MSTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.17.

NASDAQ MSTR opened at $703.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $780.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $437.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,863.00 and a beta of 1.59. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 52 week low of $109.39 and a 52 week high of $1,315.00.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $131.32 million during the quarter. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 7.36%.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

