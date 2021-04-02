American International Group Inc. Reduces Position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Pacira BioSciences worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth $219,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,493,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 59,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 6,534 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 3,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. SVB Leerink cut Pacira BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.50.

NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $69.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.68 and its 200 day moving average is $64.46. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.50 and a 12 month high of $80.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 29.95%. The firm had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 2,000 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $140,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,701 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,217.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Stack sold 21,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total value of $1,513,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,192 shares of company stock valued at $9,447,332 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

