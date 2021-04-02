American International Group Inc. Has $1.64 Million Stock Position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

American International Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,841 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Matson worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Matson by 2.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,731 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Matson by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,177 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Matson by 137.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,414 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 19,900 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Matson by 63.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 28,066 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 10,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Matson by 128.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,424 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 12,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Matson alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MATX opened at $67.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.13 and its 200-day moving average is $59.50. Matson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.75 and a 1 year high of $79.05.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shipping company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.16. Matson had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $700.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.17%.

In other news, SVP Laura L. Rascon sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $99,281.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,484 shares in the company, valued at $418,813.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Ronald J. Forest sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.79, for a total transaction of $166,975.00. Insiders have sold a total of 4,550 shares of company stock worth $317,189 in the last quarter. 1.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Matson from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.