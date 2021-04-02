American International Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

American International Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 844 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $1,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,289,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,870,000 after purchasing an additional 61,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,530,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,313,000 after purchasing an additional 324,381 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,348,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,803,000 after purchasing an additional 49,300 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 922,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,537,000 after purchasing an additional 136,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 544,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,973,000 after acquiring an additional 27,351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRT stock opened at $103.95 on Friday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $64.11 and a 52-week high of $110.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.37.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.15. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 21.56%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.98%.

A number of analysts recently commented on FRT shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Capital One Financial cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.63.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

