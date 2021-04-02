American International Group Inc. Acquires 5,281 Shares of Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN)

American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,281 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Triton International were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Triton International by 1,970.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Triton International in the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Triton International during the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in Triton International in the fourth quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Triton International in the third quarter valued at about $298,000. 72.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRTN opened at $55.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.12. Triton International Limited has a twelve month low of $25.08 and a twelve month high of $61.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.85.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.27. Triton International had a net margin of 22.11% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $337.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Triton International Limited will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.89%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRTN. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Triton International from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

In related news, SVP Kevin Valentine sold 24,886 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,244,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Triton International Company Profile

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

