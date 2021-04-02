American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $38.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. American Homes 4 Rent traded as high as $34.03 and last traded at $34.03, with a volume of 31731 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.34.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.93.

In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 2,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.75 per share, with a total value of $53,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christopher Lau sold 23,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $721,325.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,351,828. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 316,092 shares of company stock valued at $10,230,812. Insiders own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMH. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 80,314 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 2.23%. As a group, analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.04%.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile (NYSE:AMH)

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Agoura Hills, CA.

