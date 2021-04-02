American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Price Target Increased to $31.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on AEL. Raymond James raised American Equity Investment Life from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley upgraded American Equity Investment Life from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $21.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Equity Investment Life currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.20.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $32.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.49. American Equity Investment Life has a twelve month low of $14.76 and a twelve month high of $34.25.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $521.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.50 million. Equities analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, Director John M. Matovina sold 23,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $719,463.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 138,303 shares in the company, valued at $4,288,776.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gerard D. Neugent sold 6,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total value of $184,410.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,306,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,518 shares of company stock worth $1,088,635 in the last quarter. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Recommended Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.