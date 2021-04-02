AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc., operates as a theatrical exhibition company primarily in the United States and internationally. It owned or interests in theatres and screens. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. is based in Leawood, Kansas. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a sell rating for the company. MKM Partners downgraded AMC Entertainment from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.78.

Shares of NYSE AMC opened at $9.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.48. AMC Entertainment has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $20.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.29.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($3.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.80) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $162.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment will post -16.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kevin M. Connor sold 36,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $490,587.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,659.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 33,317,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $534,740,177.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,473,324 shares of company stock worth $536,584,964 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in AMC Entertainment by 216.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 6,445 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 16.61% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 17, 2020, it operated approximately 1,000 theatres and 11,000 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

