Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 912,745 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 25,851 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.2% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,972,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Purus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,687,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 10,867 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,393,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,182 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $16,877,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. UBP Investment Advisors SA raised its position in Amazon.com by 174.2% in the fourth quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA now owns 425 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $5,911,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $3,161.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 92.56, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3,123.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,169.59. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,889.15 and a one year high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.47 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $994,127.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at $21,395,895.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,673 shares of company stock valued at $5,445,546. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,075.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,929.19.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

