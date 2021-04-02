Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,500 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Netflix makes up approximately 0.7% of Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $46,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in Netflix by 66,498.4% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,511,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500,350 shares in the last quarter. SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,024,473,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Netflix by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,945,690 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,674,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,853 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its position in Netflix by 694.6% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 976,801 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $528,186,000 after acquiring an additional 853,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,121,618 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,391,603,000 after buying an additional 710,474 shares in the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total transaction of $268,602.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,602.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total value of $534,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,028 shares of company stock worth $2,782,466 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Netflix from $634.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Netflix from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $685.00 price objective (up from $628.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Netflix in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $605.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $585.35.

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $17.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $539.42. 3,938,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,775,548. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $357.51 and a 1 year high of $593.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $528.95 and a 200-day moving average of $514.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

