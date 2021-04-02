Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Purchases New Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 255,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,939,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 33,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after buying an additional 7,345 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 751,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 40,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 365,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,577,000 after purchasing an additional 29,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 32,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA stock traded down $2.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $186.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,402,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,282. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.74 and a 52-week high of $194.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $181.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.50. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The company had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 18.29%.

In other news, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 73,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $13,053,517.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 339,205 shares in the company, valued at $59,954,483.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total transaction of $274,213.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,436.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,810 shares of company stock worth $19,453,297 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HCA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $185.00 to $191.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.47.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

