Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Makes New $25.55 Million Investment in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 69,064 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,554,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Illumina in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. AtonRa Partners bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth $1,857,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Illumina by 280.0% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 437 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Illumina by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,401 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $72,298,000 after acquiring an additional 7,390 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Illumina stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $385.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,361,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,987. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $254.16 and a 12 month high of $555.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $432.89 and a 200 day moving average of $366.74. The company has a market capitalization of $56.18 billion, a PE ratio of 89.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.51.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.65 million. Equities analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $441.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded Illumina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Atlantic Securities downgraded Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Cowen upped their price objective on Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $371.35.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.27, for a total transaction of $109,581.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,687,250.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.65, for a total value of $102,885.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,479.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,185 shares of company stock valued at $7,451,728 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

