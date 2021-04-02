Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Acquires New Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 236,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,248,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 692.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 689.7% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 57.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.32.

In other news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.69, for a total transaction of $3,093,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 63,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,849,266.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total value of $903,261.90. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,793 shares of company stock valued at $10,818,947. Corporate insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

MAR stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $148.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,082,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,783,191. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.00 and a 1-year high of $159.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $144.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $48.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 279.76 and a beta of 1.83.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Marriott International had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 188.71%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

