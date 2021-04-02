Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 233,200 shares, a growth of 35.9% from the February 28th total of 171,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,332.0 days.

ASGTF stock opened at $47.78 on Friday. Altus Group has a 52-week low of $27.52 and a 52-week high of $50.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.21.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Altus Group from $47.50 to $52.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Altus Group from $65.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Altus Group from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Altus Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Altus Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.08.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

