Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock.

AYX has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Alteryx from $159.00 to $157.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist began coverage on shares of Alteryx in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Alteryx from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Alteryx from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Alteryx from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $148.85.

NYSE AYX opened at $84.64 on Thursday. Alteryx has a 12 month low of $77.05 and a 12 month high of $185.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of -313.48, a P/E/G ratio of 87.28 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.06 and its 200 day moving average is $115.87.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.46. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $160.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.65 million. On average, analysts forecast that Alteryx will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Scott Davidson sold 1,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.95, for a total value of $135,802.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.65, for a total transaction of $612,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,661 shares of company stock worth $12,777,046. 13.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Alteryx by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 7,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Alteryx by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alteryx by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Alteryx by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alteryx by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

