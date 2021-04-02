AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Short Interest Down 18.6% in March

AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,581,900 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the February 28th total of 3,171,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 280.6 days.

ATGFF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AltaGas in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of AltaGas from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of AltaGas in a research note on Friday, January 29th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of AltaGas from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of AltaGas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.19.

OTCMKTS:ATGFF opened at $16.90 on Friday. AltaGas has a 1 year low of $8.31 and a 1 year high of $17.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.50.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

