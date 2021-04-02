AllSafe (ASAFE) Price Up 6.9% This Week

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One AllSafe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0411 or 0.00000069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, AllSafe has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar. AllSafe has a total market capitalization of $375,456.22 and $81.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00049423 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000323 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 43.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 62.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AllSafe Coin Profile

ASAFE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

AllSafe Coin Trading

