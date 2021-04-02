ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ALLETE is an energy company. In addition to its electric utilities, Minnesota Power and Superior Water, Light and Power of Wisconsin, ALLETE owns ALLETE Clean Energy, based in Duluth, U.S. Water Services headquartered in St. Michael, Minn., BNI Energy in Center, N.D., and has an eight percent equity interest in the American Transmission Co. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ALE. Guggenheim downgraded ALLETE from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on ALLETE from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. ALLETE has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.67.

Shares of NYSE:ALE opened at $67.37 on Thursday. ALLETE has a 1 year low of $48.22 and a 1 year high of $72.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.98 and its 200 day moving average is $60.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.43.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $320.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.54 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 15.33%. Analysts expect that ALLETE will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a boost from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. ALLETE’s payout ratio is presently 75.68%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of ALLETE by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ALLETE by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of ALLETE by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of ALLETE by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of ALLETE by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 70,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

