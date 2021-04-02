Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 395,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,816 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 2.80% of Alleghany worth $238,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Alleghany during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alleghany during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Alleghany by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alleghany by 215.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Alleghany by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Alleghany alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alleghany from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $634.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Alleghany from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Alleghany from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

NYSE:Y opened at $636.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. Alleghany Co. has a one year low of $434.53 and a one year high of $663.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $631.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $592.32. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.57 and a beta of 0.67.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.73. Alleghany had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($6.09) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alleghany Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Y? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y).

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.