All Sports (SOC) Price Hits $0.0234

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. During the last seven days, All Sports has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. All Sports has a market cap of $35.03 million and approximately $4.42 million worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One All Sports token can now be bought for about $0.0234 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get All Sports alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.42 or 0.00054676 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00020006 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 814% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00004921 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.23 or 0.00681813 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 32.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.70 or 0.00070327 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00028268 BTC.

All Sports Token Profile

All Sports (SOC) is a token. It launched on January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 tokens. The official website for All Sports is www.allsportschain.com . All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for All Sports is medium.com/@allsports

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

Buying and Selling All Sports

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire All Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy All Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for All Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for All Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.