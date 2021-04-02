Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 3,829 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 71,060 shares.The stock last traded at $20.87 and had previously closed at $19.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALGS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aligos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Aligos Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.87.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.27). On average, equities analysts predict that Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. bought a new position in Aligos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $59,864,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $50,009,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new position in Aligos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,517,000. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC acquired a new position in Aligos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $24,237,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $18,376,000.

About Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS)

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB).

