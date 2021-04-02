Albion Financial Group UT Takes Position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)

Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,762 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,587 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,486 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 289.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,576 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $891,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,989 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on KALV. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.43.

In other news, insider Christopher Yea sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total transaction of $503,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,088,256.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 29,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total transaction of $995,674.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,179,024.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,642 shares of company stock valued at $1,835,025. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $27.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $667.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 2.13. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.84 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.86.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.04. KalVista Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 229.45% and a negative return on equity of 47.45%. Analysts forecast that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

