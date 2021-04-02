Albion Financial Group UT Takes $41,000 Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MPC opened at $55.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.90. The stock has a market cap of $36.34 billion, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 2.24. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.27 and a fifty-two week high of $59.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.47. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $18.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 46.96%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

