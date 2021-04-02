Albion Financial Group UT Sells 3,240 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Albion Financial Group UT lessened its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 89.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 371 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,240 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 384.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 524.5% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 216.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

CHKP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 11th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Pritchard Capital lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Check Point Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.05.

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $113.60 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $96.21 and a 1-year high of $139.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.25 and a 200-day moving average of $121.43. The company has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $563.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.03 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.47% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

