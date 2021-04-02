Albion Financial Group UT Purchases New Shares in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SLV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 183.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,206,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645,213 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $63,776,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 24.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,288,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231,421 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 469.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 809,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,878,000 after purchasing an additional 667,054 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,456,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,347,000 after purchasing an additional 440,407 shares during the period.

SLV stock opened at $23.15 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $13.33 and a 12 month high of $27.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.49.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

