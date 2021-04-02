Albion Financial Group UT Makes New $63,000 Investment in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FROG. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in JFrog in the third quarter worth about $1,154,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JFrog during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,735,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JFrog during the third quarter valued at approximately $20,349,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of JFrog during the third quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of JFrog during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,284,000. 22.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JFrog alerts:

In related news, CRO Tali Notman sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $1,152,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 367,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,213,548.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Israel V. Limited Partne Gemini sold 76,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total transaction of $5,229,780.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 633,366 shares of company stock worth $42,043,581.

JFrog stock opened at $44.80 on Friday. JFrog Ltd. has a 1 year low of $41.89 and a 1 year high of $95.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.23.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $42.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.48 million. Sell-side analysts predict that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FROG. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on JFrog from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of JFrog from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of JFrog from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of JFrog from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.67.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

See Also: Hedge Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FROG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG).

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.