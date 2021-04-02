Albion Financial Group UT Buys New Shares in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Brick & Kyle Associates bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,664,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 31,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 151,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 604,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,098,000 after purchasing an additional 8,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

RCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.20.

RCL opened at $86.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 2.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.96 and a 200 day moving average of $73.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.76. Royal Caribbean Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $99.24.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($5.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($5.20) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $34.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.86 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%. The company’s revenue was down 98.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Group Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

