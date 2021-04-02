Albion Financial Group UT Acquires Shares of 4,530 First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN)

Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 4,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $743,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC increased its position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 182.5% during the 4th quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC now owns 179,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 116,070 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 114,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 53,721 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 251.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 56,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 40,543 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,545,000.

NYSEARCA FAN opened at $22.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.29. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $26.14.

First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Global Wind Energy Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts that may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively, Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

