Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut Albertsons Companies from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Albertsons Companies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.71.

Shares of ACI stock opened at $18.40 on Tuesday. Albertsons Companies has a 1-year low of $12.91 and a 1-year high of $20.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.07.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.24. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 99.45%. The firm had revenue of $15.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.32 billion. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Albertsons Companies will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 26th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 25th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000. 40.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

