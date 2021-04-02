Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Acquired by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 60.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,392 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 174.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alaska Air Group news, VP Christopher Michael Berry sold 963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total value of $59,840.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,703 shares in the company, valued at $292,244.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $356,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,162.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,425 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,908. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alaska Air Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.07.

Shares of ALK opened at $69.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.49 and its 200-day moving average is $51.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.39 and a 12-month high of $73.75.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.91) by $0.36. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 13.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.39%. The company had revenue of $808.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -10.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

