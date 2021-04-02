Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:AKU opened at $3.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.60. Akumin has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $4.10.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Clarus Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Akumin in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akumin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 129 imaging centers located in Florida, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Georgia, Texas, Illinois, and Kansas. Its centers offer physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders, and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures.

