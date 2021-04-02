Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Short Interest Update

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,200 shares, a drop of 24.5% from the February 28th total of 107,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 488,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Airbus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup cut Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Airbus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

EADSY traded up $1.27 on Friday, hitting $29.66. 884,601 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,313. The firm has a market cap of $93.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52. Airbus has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $31.30.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Airbus had a negative net margin of 11.39% and a negative return on equity of 27.79%. The company had revenue of $23.56 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Airbus will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

