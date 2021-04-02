Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Short Interest Update

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,200 shares, a drop of 24.5% from the February 28th total of 107,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 488,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Airbus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup cut Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Airbus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.
EADSY traded up $1.27 on Friday, hitting $29.66. 884,601 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,313. The firm has a market cap of $93.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52. Airbus has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $31.30.
Airbus Company Profile
Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.
