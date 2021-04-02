Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. decreased its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,110 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $5,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,071,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 373,918 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,306,000 after buying an additional 81,434 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc. grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 43,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 221,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,283,000 after buying an additional 24,575 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 190.1% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 993,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $117,670,000 after purchasing an additional 650,712 shares during the period.

In related news, VP Samraat S. Raha sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 21,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total value of $2,550,955.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,963 shares in the company, valued at $42,928,370.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,712 shares of company stock worth $2,742,090.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.40.

Shares of A opened at $127.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.59. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.14 and a 52-week high of $136.98. The firm has a market cap of $38.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.52, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 16th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

