AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Price Target Raised to C$8.00 at Scotiabank

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AGF.B. CIBC lifted their price objective on AGF Management from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AGF Management from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on AGF Management from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a tender rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$8.30.

Get AGF Management alerts:

Shares of TSE:AGF.B opened at C$7.41 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$518.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.65. AGF Management has a 12 month low of C$2.78 and a 12 month high of C$7.82.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

Featured Article: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for AGF Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGF Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.