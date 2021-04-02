AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Position Boosted by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 129.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 349,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,245 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 0.47% of AGCO worth $36,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AGCO. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of AGCO during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 128.0% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AGCO during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 110.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Get AGCO alerts:

AGCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AGCO from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of AGCO from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of AGCO from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

In other AGCO news, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 1,000 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total transaction of $121,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,283.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $558,980 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGCO stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $144.42. The company had a trading volume of 449,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,462. AGCO Co. has a 1-year low of $42.84 and a 1-year high of $148.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.49. The stock has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 53.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.42. AGCO had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Further Reading: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.