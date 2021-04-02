Aflac (NYSE:AFL) PT Raised to $58.00 at Morgan Stanley

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Aflac stock opened at $51.42 on Thursday. Aflac has a 52-week low of $30.32 and a 52-week high of $52.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.02. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Aflac’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Aflac will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Teresa L. White sold 17,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $816,530.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,439,757.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,814 shares in the company, valued at $602,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,878 shares of company stock worth $4,879,591 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $347,876,000. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its position in Aflac by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,811,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705,661 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Aflac by 72.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,800,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,356 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP grew its position in Aflac by 136.1% in the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,244,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,342,000 after acquiring an additional 717,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Aflac by 22,723.2% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 720,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,032,000 after acquiring an additional 717,144 shares in the last quarter. 66.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

