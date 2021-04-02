Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Stock Holdings Lifted by National Pension Service

National Pension Service raised its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,069,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,334 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.15% of Aflac worth $47,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its stake in Aflac by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,811,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705,661 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,800,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015,356 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 136.1% in the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,244,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,342,000 after acquiring an additional 717,346 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 22,723.2% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 720,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,032,000 after acquiring an additional 717,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,091,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,476,000 after acquiring an additional 685,198 shares during the last quarter. 66.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

In other news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 45,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total value of $2,132,176.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 124,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,791,890.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 3,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total value of $151,148.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,967 shares in the company, valued at $7,307,199.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,878 shares of company stock worth $4,879,591. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aflac stock opened at $51.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $35.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $30.32 and a one year high of $52.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.70.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

