Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) CFO Sells $210,429.80 in Stock

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) CFO James Todd Daniels sold 4,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $210,429.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,859,069.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

James Todd Daniels also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Aflac alerts:

On Wednesday, March 24th, James Todd Daniels sold 30,000 shares of Aflac stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total value of $1,512,900.00.

AFL stock opened at $51.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.70. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $30.32 and a 1-year high of $52.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $35.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AFL. Evercore ISI raised Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Aflac from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist raised their target price on Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Patten & Patten Inc. TN acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 501.0% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 185,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,240,000 after buying an additional 22,025 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 234,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,430,000 after buying an additional 5,443 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 69,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after buying an additional 22,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Featured Article: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.