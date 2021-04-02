Aeron Tops 24-Hour Volume of $265,846.00 (ARNX)

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded down 10.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One Aeron coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0431 or 0.00000073 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Aeron has traded up 518.2% against the US dollar. Aeron has a market capitalization of $861,146.26 and $265,846.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.56 or 0.00053230 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00020245 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 1,177.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00005287 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $397.24 or 0.00669995 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.56 or 0.00070101 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00028159 BTC.

Aeron Profile

Aeron is a coin. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. The official website for Aeron is aeron.aero . Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeron’s official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero

According to CryptoCompare, “The solution that Aeron proposes, relies on blockchain technology to track aircraft maintenance and pilot logs. Aeron is constructing a database and an online system that is decentralized and hosts global data on aircraft, flight schools and pilots. This electronic logging system would enable pilots to have logs that can be verified online, making aviation safer for everyone involved. Aeron is performing its token upgrade. “

Buying and Selling Aeron

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

