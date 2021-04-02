Advisory Resource Group Makes New $456,000 Investment in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Advisory Resource Group purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 892 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,511,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,305,800,000 after purchasing an additional 27,880 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 524,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,257,000 after buying an additional 81,250 shares during the last quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 346,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,962,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 213,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,315,000 after acquiring an additional 12,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 253.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 205,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,954,000 after acquiring an additional 147,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FICO. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fair Isaac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $537.00.

NYSE FICO traded up $14.90 on Friday, hitting $500.95. 245,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,127. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $259.37 and a 12 month high of $530.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 63.49 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $467.34 and a 200-day moving average of $467.40.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.16. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 98.78%. The company had revenue of $312.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.31, for a total transaction of $112,577.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,935.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.58, for a total transaction of $7,283,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,862,424.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,178 shares of company stock valued at $20,759,124 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

